ZeroBounce Releases 2025 Email Statistics Report

ZeroBounce has released its Email Statistics Report for 2025, providing insights into email user behavior to help marketers optimize engagement. The report, based on a survey of 985 participants across four continents, details how individuals interact with their inboxes and what influences their email preferences.

According to the ZeroBounce survey results, 93% of respondents check their email daily, with 42% doing so three to five times per day. While 35% of users spend less than an hour managing their inbox, another 35% dedicate between two and five hours each day to email.

The survey highlights that email remains a crucial tool for both personal and professional communication. Among respondents, 79% stated they check their email for critical work-related messages, while 41% said they primarily look for discounts and promotions from brands.

The study indicates that relevance is the primary driver of email engagement, with 46% of respondents opening emails consistently from brands that send relevant messages. Additionally, 67% of users prefer shorter emails, while 28% are indifferent to length as long as the content is tailored to their needs.

The report also underscores the importance of permission-based marketing. According to the findings, 80% of people mark an email as spam if it “looks like spam,” while 55% report messages if the sender did not request permission to contact them. Additionally, 47% file a spam complaint when an email lacks an unsubscribe option.

Frequent email campaigns can lead to subscriber fatigue, with 43% of respondents stating they unsubscribe from lists when brands email too often. The survey also reveals that while 76% of users check their spam folders, 25% only do so a few times per year, and 14% never review it at all.

Despite the rise of alternative communication channels, email remains dominant for workplace interactions. Sixty percent of respondents identified email as their preferred work communication tool, surpassing messaging apps and other digital platforms.

The report highlights the growing reliance on mobile devices for email access, with 64% of participants checking their inbox primarily on smartphones. Meanwhile, 25% of users never check their email’s Promotions tab, reinforcing the challenge for marketers to reach consumers outside of their primary inbox.

ZeroBounce emphasizes that understanding these user behaviors can help marketers craft more effective email campaigns. The company provides email validation and deliverability solutions to improve inbox placement and minimize spam complaints.