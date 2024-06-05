Zoho Elevates Collaboration Solutions Amid Surging Migration from Competitors

Zoho unveiled substantial upgrades to its suite of collaboration tools today, following a notable 78% year-over-year growth in user migration from leading competitors. These enhancements are designed to enhance flexibility and efficiency in today’s era of asynchronous work.

The newly introduced features span artificial intelligence (AI), workflow automation, and sector-specific enhancements, aiming to refine project management and foster productive collaboration across global businesses. These businesses often grapple with the challenges of coordinating across various time zones involving employees, customers, and partners.

Robert Arnold, Industry Director and Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan, highlights the relevance of Zoho’s updates in the current corporate landscape.

“Our research finds that over 62% of organizations are challenged to manage and integrate multi-vendor solutions, and 66% struggle to align IT, communications, and collaboration investments with business strategies,” Arnold explained. He commended Zoho for strengthening its integrated software applications, which are pivotal in enhancing workflow collaboration and user productivity. “With its latest developments, Zoho continues to strengthen its broad, tightly integrated software applications portfolio to further enable seamless workflow collaboration, which drives better user experiences, productivity, and process efficiencies. End-user organizations can leverage Zoho solutions for holistic collaboration spanning both asynchronous and synchronous capabilities that reflect how people perform their work.”

Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho, emphasized the benefits of the upgraded tools. “Companies today are working on multiple devices and networks, in and out of the office, in varying time zones, making collaboration extremely difficult and time-consuming to manage,” said Vegesna. “We’ve developed a tightly integrated set of collaboration tools powered by platform-layer services like AI, unified search, and process automation underneath—all in an effort to help businesses be more productive. When people work well together, regardless of their timezone or network or device, and never once consider the technology that’s driving that work, that’s when we feel we’ve done our job.”

Innovations Across Zoho’s Collaboration Tools

Zoho Projects: The project management tool now incorporates Natural Language Processing (NLP) through Zia, Zoho’s AI engine. This feature allows users to employ voice commands to search across Zoho’s apps, significantly reducing the time spent on data retrieval. Zia also provides summarizations and task recommendations, improving project visibility.

Zoho Notebook: This dynamic note-taking app now boasts advanced AI capabilities including smart summarization and automated topic tagging, which enhance data analysis and collaboration directly linked with Zoho Projects and WorkDrive.

Zoho WorkDrive and Zoho Sign: These tools now feature enhanced workflow automation. WorkDrive facilitates content management across teams, while Zoho Sign integrates digital signature capabilities and ID verification to streamline document handling, boasting an 80% faster turnaround and saving approximately 50 hours per employee annually.

Tailored Solutions for Industries

Zoho has also tailored its tools for specific industry needs:

Construction : Integration with Zoho Lens for remote troubleshooting.

: Integration with Zoho Lens for remote troubleshooting. Healthcare : Enhanced data security features in Zoho WorkDrive to manage sensitive information compliantly.

: Enhanced data security features in Zoho WorkDrive to manage sensitive information compliantly. Manufacturing : New process management capabilities in Zoho Projects, supported by AR technology via Zoho Lens.

: New process management capabilities in Zoho Projects, supported by AR technology via Zoho Lens. Aviation: Custom dashboards and hybrid project management tools to meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Commitment to Privacy and Service

Zoho continues to prioritize user privacy, maintaining a no-advertisement revenue model across all its platforms, including free products. The company manages its data centers to ensure stringent control over data privacy and security.

Zoho’s updated collaboration tools—Zoho Projects, Zoho Notebook, Zoho WorkDrive, and Zoho Sign—are available globally starting today. For pricing details, visit Zoho’s website.