Zoho Contracts Brings AI and CRM Integration to Simplify Small Business Legal Workflows

At Zoho’s SMZ 2025 event, I sat down with Arjun Kesavan Balasubramanian from the Zoho Contracts team. Their conversation focused on how the platform’s newest features—including AI assistance and deeper CRM integration—are designed to save small businesses time, reduce risk, and improve transparency when handling contracts.

For small business owners, contracts are a constant part of operations. Every vendor agreement, client deal, or partnership relies on legal language that can be confusing and time-consuming. Traditionally, managing contracts requires a patchwork of tools, lawyers, and endless email threads. Zoho Contracts is aiming to change that by providing one unified platform for the entire contract lifecycle.

One Tool for the Entire Contract Lifecycle

Balasubramanian began by outlining what Zoho Contracts offers today:

“So Zoho Contracts is Zoho’s contract lifecycle management software. So, if you want to transform your entire contract lifecycle, if you want to have one tool to manage the contract requests, the collaboration, the approval negotiation signature and all of the post execution stages like amendments, renewals, extensions, termination and the contract analytics part. All of this is covered in one tool, which is Zoho Contracts.”

For small businesses, this means avoiding the chaos of juggling Word documents, email attachments, and multiple online tools. Instead, owners can initiate a contract request, collaborate internally, send it for approval, negotiate terms, and sign—all without leaving the platform. Post-execution tasks like renewals and amendments are tracked automatically.

AI Assistance for Contract Insights

One of the headline features from the 2025 update is the integration of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT into the platform.

“The recent features that we launched with this update is basically our integration with LLMs like ChatGPT. So what that adds to the CLM system is it adds an additional layer of intelligence. So if you are working on a contract document, let’s say 50 pages long, it would be amazing to have an assistant that will tell you what are the key insights from this contract, right? Like it can summarize your contract. It can give you an update on what are the potential risks I have in this contract and it can extract what are the obligations you have in this particular contract so that AI assistant is a powerful feature.”

For small business owners who don’t have an in-house legal team, this is a big step forward. Instead of combing through dozens of pages, AI can highlight deadlines, risks, or unusual clauses in seconds.

Zoho also plans to introduce its own AI engine, Zia, to handle these tasks in a privacy-first way.

Where AI Fits—and Where Humans Still Matter

I asked the question many small business owners are thinking: Can AI really handle contract work without risk?

“That’s a good one. So if you think about it, you have an AI assistant that can summarize that can tell you what is the risk and what is not, but you still need a human judgment to validate whatever the AI is saying, because legal is this one sector where the nuances are a lot, right.”

Balasubramanian explained that while AI can suggest missing clauses, flag obligations, or summarize terms, humans remain essential for judgment. Industry regulations, company policies, and regional laws require context AI cannot fully capture.

In practice, AI reduces the time it takes for a business owner—or their lawyer—to make informed decisions. It speeds up drafting and reviewing but doesn’t eliminate the need for oversight.

Data Privacy and BYOK Integration

When it comes to AI, data privacy is always top of mind for small businesses. I pressed on this point, asking what data is shared with OpenAI when using the ChatGPT integration.

“Definitely. So this particular ChatGPT integration is covered as bring your own key integration. So if you already are using ChatGPT at your organization, you’re bringing that key and you’re enabling this integration with Zoho Contracts, right? So you’re already OK with ChatGPT processing that data to help you improve efficiency or make your contract management easier.”

This Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) approach means businesses maintain control. If they don’t want to use ChatGPT, they can opt out while still leveraging other features. Soon, Zoho’s own LLM will give businesses a private option that doesn’t use contract data for external training.

Balasubramanian emphasized:

“Exactly. Yeah. So what Zoho has achieved is trust, and that trust was built over 3 decades… when Zoho LLM is implemented into our system, the decision becomes very, very easy for our customers.”

CRM Integration for Sales and Legal Transparency

For many small businesses, contracts and customer relationships are tightly linked. Closing a deal often requires quick contract generation and approval. Zoho has deepened its integration with Zoho CRM to make this process seamless.

“So if you are a CRM user. And when you see that a deal is imminent, you can just create a record right from your deal, record in CRM and all of that information in CRM will be fetched. It will be automatically mapped into Zoho’s Contracts. A contract document will be generated and that document is also available as an attachment in Zoho CRM.”

This ensures sales teams don’t have to switch tools or chase down legal staff for paperwork. Contracts are automatically generated from CRM data, cutting down errors and improving speed.

Pre-Approved Templates and Clause Libraries

Another feature aimed at small businesses is the inclusion of templates and a clause library.

“We have 14 predefined templates and these templates are some of the commonly used contracts that any business would need, but actually we would still recommend the small businesses to actually do a check of whether these clauses are relevant for the industry that they are operating in.”

The benefit for small businesses is clear: rather than starting from scratch, they can use ready-made templates and adapt them for their industry. Balasubramanian noted that lawyers are still important but that Zoho Contracts can reduce legal dependencies by providing fallback clauses and pre-approved language.

I summarized it well:

“So more of a way to give a lawyer something that’s you know, 90% of the way there instead of starting from scratch.”

And Balasubramanian confirmed:

“Exactly. Exactly. It’s about reducing the dependency. It’s not about replacing lawyers.”

This approach cuts costs while ensuring negotiations move quickly. For example, if a customer requests a discount, fallback options are already documented. Sales staff don’t need to escalate every negotiation to managers or legal counsel.

Regional and Multi-Organization Support

Zoho Contracts has also expanded features to support businesses operating in multiple regions or managing different subsidiaries.

“We support multi organization. We have some regional settings covered now you can add files and URLs and attachments to your contract documents.”

For small businesses growing across borders—or simply managing multiple LLCs—this flexibility helps keep operations compliant without increasing complexity.

Practical Benefits for Small Businesses

Throughout the discussion, I pointed out how these updates can save business owners “a whole lot of time and effort.” That’s the central promise of Zoho Contracts: reduce headaches, speed up workflows, and improve legal preparedness without overwhelming owners or requiring full-time legal staff.

The combination of AI insights, CRM integration, and pre-approved templates provides a practical toolkit for:

Freelancers negotiating service contracts

Small retailers managing vendor agreements

Agencies drafting client proposals

Growing businesses dealing with renewals and amendments

By centralizing the contract process, Zoho Contracts helps ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

Trust as a Competitive Advantage

One theme that came up repeatedly was trust. Zoho has long emphasized privacy, and that principle is guiding its AI development. With many small businesses wary of where their data goes, Zoho’s commitment to in-house AI and transparent integrations is a differentiator.

Balasubramanian summed it up:

“Even though we have chat integration, people would still ask when is Zoho LLM coming? Because they would really want to switch. And yeah, that trust I think. Will definitely help the adoption of LLM as well.”

For small businesses, trust isn’t abstract—it directly impacts whether they feel safe using a platform for sensitive contracts.

Where to Learn More

As the interview wrapped up, Balasubramanian directed small businesses to explore the platform further:

“Yeah, people can learn more about Zoho Contracts at zoho.com/contracts.”

Final Takeaway for Small Business Owners

Zoho Contracts is positioning itself as more than just software—it’s a way for small businesses to work smarter with contracts. By combining AI, templates, CRM integration, and a privacy-focused approach, the platform provides a strong alternative to traditional, fragmented contract management.

Small business owners should see this as an opportunity to:

Cut down on manual legal tasks

Speed up deal closings

Reduce dependency on external counsel for routine negotiations

Improve compliance and risk awareness

Build a scalable foundation for growth

In the end, Zoho Contracts doesn’t remove the need for lawyers, but it does ensure that small businesses come to the table prepared—with better insights, faster processes, and fewer headaches.