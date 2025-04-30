Zoho Integrates Advanced AI Tools into Creator Platform to Accelerate Business App Development

Zoho Corporation has announced the launch of ten new features and services within Zoho Creator, its low-code application development platform, aimed at simplifying and speeding up business app creation. The latest additions include an AI-powered assistant, CoCreator, and a suite of contextual AI tools designed to streamline every phase of the app development lifecycle. These updates are now available to all users at no additional cost.

The enhancements reflect Zoho’s broader commitment to incorporating artificial intelligence in practical, privacy-respecting ways that drive real-time value for business users. CoCreator, powered by Zoho’s AI assistant Zia, allows users to build applications using voice and written prompts, process diagrams, and business specification documents.

“Since Creator’s introduction in 2006, the focus has been on simplifying and speeding up the app development process without sacrificing functionality. This enabled our users to launch millions of apps successfully,” said Raju Vegesna, Zoho’s Chief Evangelist. “AI allows us to take it to another level, shortening the time from an idea to an app. Today’s announcement raises the baseline on speed of quality app creation with deep capabilities, without adding costs.”

Key AI-Powered Features Now Available in Zoho Creator

The update includes the following:

Idea-to-App Generation : Using either ZohoAI or OpenAI, users can convert text, voice prompts, flow diagrams, or SRS documents into full applications. These include contextual integrations, automations, dashboards, and permission sets.

: Using either ZohoAI or OpenAI, users can convert text, voice prompts, flow diagrams, or SRS documents into full applications. These include contextual integrations, automations, dashboards, and permission sets. Component Generation with AI : Creator now supports AI-assisted form building, where Zia suggests contextual fields, enhancing existing apps without manual form configuration.

: Creator now supports AI-assisted form building, where Zia suggests contextual fields, enhancing existing apps without manual form configuration. Code Generation and Optimization : Developers can use prompts to generate or enhance code blocks automatically, allowing for performance improvements and clear annotations.

: Developers can use prompts to generate or enhance code blocks automatically, allowing for performance improvements and clear annotations. Data Cleansing and Modelling : AI-powered data prep tools allow users to transform unstructured data from various formats into structured, application-ready datasets.

: AI-powered data prep tools allow users to transform unstructured data from various formats into structured, application-ready datasets. AI Skills : Currently in Early Access, this feature allows apps to interpret natural language instructions and automate complex workflows using Deluge and specialized AI models. General availability is expected in June 2025.

: Currently in Early Access, this feature allows apps to interpret natural language instructions and automate complex workflows using Deluge and specialized AI models. General availability is expected in June 2025. Custom AI Models: Businesses can now deploy custom models using their own datasets for tasks such as OCR, object detection, and prediction.

Zoho’s Approach to AI and Privacy

Zoho reiterated its commitment to developing AI guided by customer privacy and utility. The company states that its AI tools are not trained on consumer data and do not retain customer information. Its approach balances performance with cost efficiency, ensuring that advanced AI capabilities remain accessible.

Zia, which has been part of Zoho’s platform since 2015, plays a central role in delivering AI across the company’s software suite. With Zoho’s full tech stack under its control, the company emphasizes that it can deliver highly contextualized and integrated AI experiences across its product portfolio.