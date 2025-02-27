US Businesses Lag in Digital Workplace Transformation, Security Risks Persist, Zoho Study Finds

A new study from Zoho Corporation reveals that US businesses are falling behind global counterparts in digital workplace transformation, with security gaps and slow adoption of digital tools hindering progress. The Trends in Digital Workplace Transformation report surveyed 4,900 employees worldwide to assess digital transformation maturity and identified critical weaknesses in security and operational efficiency.

US Businesses Struggle to Keep Pace

The study found that 39% of US organizations remain in the early stages of digital transformation, trailing top-performing global competitors. US businesses ranked 61% in digital transformation maturity, slightly below the 62.2% global average.

“Particularly concerning among the several hundred data points analyzed in this survey is the extent to which US businesses lag behind their global counterparts in the maturity scores. US businesses have strong foundations in collaboration and digital tools, but security and process inefficiencies are major barriers to transformation,” says Raju Vegesna, Zoho’s Chief Evangelist. “Companies that fail to address these gaps risk not only data breaches but also lower employee satisfaction and productivity”

Process Inefficiencies Undermine Digital Maturity

Despite widespread access to digital tools, manual workflows, weak integration, and inefficient processes continue to hamper US businesses:

85% of companies still rely on manual task delegation rather than automation.

The hospitality (56%), logistics (53%), and retail (58%) sectors trail behind tech (66%) and finance (62%).

Small and medium-sized businesses (58%) lag behind larger firms (63.5%).

Only 15% of employees feel workplace tools fully meet their expectations.

Security Gaps Leave Businesses Vulnerable

Weak security protocols further expose US businesses to cyber threats. The study found:

Only 50% of US businesses enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA), biometrics, or one-time passwords (OTPs) for system access.

Fewer than 25% of remote workers receive secure access policies, such as VPN encryption or device authentication.

Just 30% of organizations implement physical security controls like ID badges or restricted zones.

A lack of cybersecurity awareness training exacerbates these risks:

Fewer than 25% of employees have received cybersecurity training.

Only 15% of employees have reported a security incident through official channels.

Just 20% of employees take proactive measures against phishing and social engineering threats.

Path Forward: Integration, Automation, and Security Investments

Zoho’s study outlines a roadmap for businesses to improve digital transformation maturity. Moving from Level 2 (Standardization) to Level 3 (Structured Operations) requires investment in automation, integration of digital tools, and enhanced security policies.