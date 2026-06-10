Zoho Launches Nathu La Server to Cut AI Infrastructure Costs

Small businesses are under growing pressure to use more AI, store more data, and rely on cloud software to run daily operations. Zoho’s latest move does not introduce a new app or feature for business owners directly. Instead, it targets the infrastructure behind those tools — and the company says that could help reduce costs, improve performance, and support more sustainable technology over time.

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of Zoho and ManageEngine, announced the launch of Nathu La, a server platform designed in-house as part of the company’s broader effort to build and control more of its own technology stack. The company said the server reduces total cost of ownership by 20% to 30% and lowers power consumption by 12% to 18%.

For small business owners, the announcement matters because software costs, AI pricing, data security, and application performance increasingly depend on the infrastructure vendors use behind the scenes. As more companies add AI features to business software, the cost of running those systems — especially AI inference, or the process of generating AI responses — can affect pricing, speed, and long-term product availability.

Zoho said Nathu La uses Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and was developed in collaboration with Intel, using the company’s technical expertise and enablement capabilities. Zoho plans to host its applications on the Nathu La server platform, allowing the company to optimize both hardware and software for its own workloads.

“Zoho Corporation has invested in building its own technology stack from the ground up over the last three decades. The Nathu La server launch is in line with that goal,” said Shailesh Davey, CEO of Zoho Corporation. “With Zoho’s strategy of using contextual, right-sized models, running on our own platform, now on our own servers, accelerated by our own GPU database, we are compounding the benefits accrued from owning and operating our entire technology stack. These long-term R&D investments we are making at every layer of the stack are aimed at delivering customer value and ensuring that our solutions are more sustainable and accessible for businesses than the competition.”

The key issue for small businesses is not the server hardware itself. Most small businesses will not buy or manage this equipment. The practical impact comes from how the technology may affect the cloud services they use every day.

Zoho said the server platform can help the company reduce costs, improve performance, strengthen data governance, and bring down AI inference costs. If those benefits hold over time, small business customers could see more stable pricing, faster applications, or broader access to AI-powered tools without the same cost pressures that come from relying entirely on third-party infrastructure.

The company also positioned the launch as part of a larger strategy around technological sovereignty. Zoho said the Nathu La platform gives it more control over hardware, firmware, systems management, security, and licensing continuity. That level of control can matter for customers that rely on cloud software to manage finance, customer relationships, HR, sales, support, IT operations, and other core business functions.

Nathu La follows design principles rooted in the Open Compute Project, with an emphasis on modularity, thermal efficiency, and easier maintenance. Zoho said the platform is designed to support virtualization, high-performance computing, AI inference, and storage applications.

For a small business, those capabilities translate into a simple question: Will the software run better and remain affordable as AI demand grows?

That question has become more urgent as AI features move from experimental tools into everyday business platforms. Customer service chatbots, writing assistants, automated analytics, sales summaries, fraud detection, IT monitoring, and workflow recommendations all require computing resources. Vendors that cannot control those costs may eventually pass them along to customers or limit access to advanced features.

Zoho’s approach differs from many software companies that rely primarily on third-party cloud providers for infrastructure. By designing its own server platform, Zoho aims to own more of the stack, from hardware to applications. The company said this allows it to optimize for its own workloads rather than depending entirely on general-purpose infrastructure.

The Nathu La server motherboard and chassis platform reflects five years of research and development across hardware, firmware, and systems management. The platform includes customized power delivery subsystems, an in-house DC-SCM, or Data Centre Secure Control Module, and modular chassis options for different deployment environments.

Zoho also said all modular components, including the DC-SCM and NIC, or Network Interface Card, were designed in-house by its hardware engineering team and assembled by Indian Electronic Manufacturing Services partners. The company said it has filed more than five patents covering thermal management and cost-optimized server architecture designs.

Another notable part of the announcement is Zoho’s focus on talent development. The company said it created a small team in Nagpur in 2020 to work on research and development projects, including server design. Some members of the Nathu La R&D team came from SETU, short for Student’s Engagement for Transformative Upskilling, an initiative focused on preparing engineers from colleges across Central India.

The company said SETU focuses on Electronics System Design and Manufacturing and aims to build practical engineering skills through hands-on innovation and first-principles problem solving. Zoho said more than 300 students have been trained through the program, and some have joined the company.

“The development of the Nathu La server reflects our commitment to creating complex technology powered by talent from smaller towns and villages,” added Davey. Through focused investments in R&D and skill development, this foray into hardware enables us not only to build and own the technology, but also to cultivate the expertise and talent behind it.”

Zoho also framed the launch as a contribution to India’s domestic technology capabilities. The company said the server platform’s intellectual property is owned in India and that the platform reduces dependence on foreign entities for security audits, firmware updates, and licensing continuity.

For small businesses outside India, that part of the announcement may seem distant. But the broader trend is relevant. Software vendors are increasingly competing not only on app features but also on infrastructure efficiency, AI cost control, security architecture, and data governance. Business owners evaluating software may need to ask more questions about where their data resides, how AI tools are powered, and whether vendors can support long-term pricing without sacrificing performance.

Zoho said Nathu La aligns with open source software policy and local content policy requirements for government procurement. The company also connected the platform to Indian government initiatives such as Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, and the National Supercomputing Mission.

For small business customers, the immediate takeaway is that Zoho is investing deeper into the infrastructure layer behind its software ecosystem. That may not change how a business owner uses Zoho CRM, Zoho Books, Zoho Desk, ManageEngine, or other Zoho applications tomorrow. But it could shape how the company delivers AI, controls operating costs, manages security, and improves application performance in the years ahead.

As AI becomes a larger part of business software, infrastructure decisions will increasingly affect the tools small businesses depend on. Zoho’s Nathu La launch shows that the next stage of competition may happen far below the user interface — inside the servers powering the cloud.