Zoho Unveils Projects Plus, a Unified AI-Driven Project Management Platform

Zoho Corporation has launched Projects Plus, a new AI-powered project management platform designed to enhance efficiency and collaboration for mid-sized and enterprise organizations. The platform integrates four key Zoho applications—Projects, WorkDrive, Analytics, and Sprints—allowing businesses to leverage data-driven insights, streamline workflows, and facilitate collaboration in real-time.

The introduction of Projects Plus follows a year of substantial growth for Zoho Projects, which saw a 20% year-over-year revenue increase in 2024. Additionally, the company reported a threefold rise in user migration from third-party project management tools, with 55% of new users transitioning from Microsoft Projects and JIRA.

“Like many of our Enterprise solutions, Zoho Projects Plus was developed to deliver supreme value and meet the needs our customers had been demonstrating within our software suite, particularly between Zoho Projects and Zoho Analytics,” says Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “Projects Plus synthesizes the latest AI-driven tools, data-first analytics, and privacy-focused protections into software that anticipates the evolving needs of international Enterprise organizations, expanding Zoho’s global reach.”

Comprehensive AI and Data-Driven Management

Zoho Projects Plus introduces a data-centric approach to project management by integrating AI-powered tools that enhance decision-making. The platform’s Predictive Analysis feature uses historical data to forecast risks, estimate timelines, and anticipate resource needs, allowing for proactive project planning.

Other key capabilities include:

Progress Tracking and Bottleneck Analysis – Real-time dashboards replace static tools like Gantt charts, providing up-to-date project status insights.

Quality Control Analytics – Automated analytics ensure that deliverables meet predefined standards throughout the project lifecycle.

Advanced AI Automation – Zoho’s AI assistant, Zia, enhances resource allocation, streamlines workflows, and enables smarter project forecasting.

Industry Adoption and Business Impact

Early adopters of Zoho Projects Plus have reported improved efficiency and visibility across teams. Steve Wooster, Vice President of Operations at Virtuoso, highlighted the platform’s impact on enterprise-wide project coordination.

“Leveraging Zoho Projects for enterprise-wide projects has increased visibility, improved communication and coordination across divisions, and ultimately led to more successful project delivery,” Wooster says. “Now, with Projects Plus, that functionality has increased while offering ease of use. Having Projects Plus directly connect between Zoho Projects, Sprints, and Analytics reduces friction by ensuring teams maintain a full, transparent view of company priorities and the ability to customize data use by department.”

Dave Smith, founder and principal analyst at InFlow Analysis, emphasizes the role of AI in redefining project management.

“With Zoho Projects Plus, organizations can embrace a future where project management is not just about tracking deadlines but about leveraging AI, automation, and unified workspaces to predict, optimize, and transform outcomes,” Smith says. “By integrating hybrid project management, collaborative work management, and a powerful layer of data analytics with contextually embedded AI across all applications, Zoho is furthering its support for mid-market and Enterprise companies by redefining how teams execute seamlessly and intelligently.”

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Projects Plus is now available globally. In the U.S., the platform is priced at $16 per user per month, which is 27% lower than the combined cost of purchasing Projects, Sprints, WorkDrive, and Analytics separately. Regional pricing details can be found at Zoho’s official site.

As Zoho continues to expand its enterprise offerings, Projects Plus marks a significant step in delivering scalable, AI-enhanced project management solutions for businesses across various industries.