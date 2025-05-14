Zoho Launches Ulaa Enterprise Browser with Enhanced Security and Control

Zoho Corporation announced the release of Ulaa Enterprise on May 14, 2025, a new enterprise-focused version of its privacy-first web browser. Ulaa Enterprise is designed to meet the security and visibility needs of enterprise organizations by offering protection at the browser level without relying on third-party integrations or complex virtual environments.

“The shift to cloud-based software has made the browser the largest attack surface inside an organization, yet no software vendor has been able to produce a secure browser that strikes the correct balance between depth of policy controls and straightforward usability,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “Ulaa Enterprise addresses the need for a proactive and comprehensive security solution for businesses to reduce their attack surface, keep users secure, and stay in control of their security.”

Security-First Design for the Modern Workplace

Ulaa Enterprise provides centralized policy management, enabling administrators to set access controls, manage extensions, restrict downloads, and define user behavior across user groups. The browser also features Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities that block unauthorized uploads, screen captures, copy-paste actions, and downloads of sensitive data.

IT teams can monitor risks through detailed audit logs and enforce precise security policies at the browser level. This reduces the need for reactive security responses and offers greater control over digital environments.

AI Integration for Real-Time Protection and Efficiency

Ulaa Enterprise integrates Zoho’s AI assistant, Zia, to enhance security and productivity. Zia-powered tools include:

ZeroPhish: Detects phishing attempts by analyzing URLs and page behavior before users click.

Detects phishing attempts by analyzing URLs and page behavior before users click. Smart Web Categorization: Automatically classifies websites and blocks unsafe content.

Automatically classifies websites and blocks unsafe content. Tab Organization: Optimizes tab layout based on user behavior to streamline productivity.

Designed for Ease of Use and Deployment

Ulaa Enterprise is built to be user-friendly for both IT administrators and employees. It does not require heavy virtualization or complex infrastructure. The browser supports ethical and targeted monitoring, aiming to build employee trust while maintaining security.

It is built on Chromium, providing users with a familiar browsing experience, while local security enforcement ensures fast performance. Ulaa Enterprise supports all major platforms, including Android and iOS.

“As a Ulaa user, I highly appreciate its responsiveness, compatibility, and built-in security features. With the release of Ulaa Enterprise as the front-end to business applications, Zoho now has a security stack that nearly no other tech vendor can compete with,” said Thomas Wieberneit, Founder and Principal Analyst, AheadCRM. “Zoho’s relentless commitment to security and privacy is part of its DNA and is unique in the industry.”

Growth and Availability

The launch of Ulaa Enterprise follows significant growth in Ulaa’s user base, with downloads and monthly active users increasing by 2.5 times since 2023.

Ulaa Enterprise is available starting at $1 per month per device or $10 per year per device. More details on pricing are available at http://ulaa.com/enterprise/pricing, and demos can be requested at http://ulaa.com/enterprise/request-demo.

Commitment to Privacy and Responsible AI

Zoho emphasizes its ongoing commitment to user privacy, stating it does not use an ad-revenue model in any part of its business. All data centers are owned and operated by Zoho, ensuring direct oversight of customer data. Its AI tools are developed under strict privacy standards, with models not trained on consumer data and no retention of customer information.

Zoho supports more than 125 million users globally across hundreds of thousands of businesses, including its own operations. For more on Zoho’s privacy commitment, visit https://www.zoho.com/privacy-commitment.html.

For additional details about Zoho and its wide range of applications, visit zoho.com.