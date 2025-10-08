Zoho Launches Vani, a Visual Collaboration Platform for Teams

For small businesses constantly juggling communication across tools, documents, and meetings, Zoho’s newest product aims to simplify how teams work together. The company has launched Vani — an intelligent visual collaboration platform that turns brainstorming, planning, and execution into one seamless, shared experience.

Vani introduces a visual-first workspace designed to replace the patchwork of apps that small businesses often rely on for project management, whiteboarding, and communication. Instead of hopping between spreadsheets, slides, and chat threads, teams can collaborate on what Zoho calls an “infinite canvas” — a digital space where ideas, data, and discussions coexist.

Karthikeyan Jambulingam, Head of Product for Vani, says the platform was built to eliminate friction in everyday teamwork. “For small and medium-sized businesses, the ability to increase ease of collaboration, even a small percentage, can lead to extraordinary gains in productivity,” he explains. “Vani provides a comprehensive set of tools for all departments within one canvas, eliminating the need for app-switching, process building, or complicated onboarding.”

The tool’s Space and Zone model structures collaboration in a way that supports both focus and visibility. A Space serves as the overall project canvas, while Zones let different contributors or teams work independently within that project — for example, marketing might refine campaign visuals while operations finalize logistics, all without stepping on each other’s work. It’s a model that mirrors how small teams collaborate in the real world, where different departments or individuals tackle connected parts of a project simultaneously.

Beyond structure, Vani offers a library of templates and kits to help small teams start faster. Templates cover essentials like brainstorming sessions, strategic planning, or product roadmaps. The kits go deeper, providing ready-made frameworks for visuals such as design diagrams, network plans, or social media layouts. These elements are designed to help businesses that may not have dedicated design or planning staff execute more professional deliverables quickly.

For idea generation, mind mapping tools help teams visually connect thoughts and turn concepts into actionable plans. And for those who often struggle to turn scattered meeting notes into results, Vani integrates AI-powered features throughout its interface. These include auto-generating flowcharts and mind maps from text, summarizing complex visuals, or providing quick insights from a project’s overall view down to individual shapes or notes.

Video meetings are built directly into the canvas, making collaboration more immediate. Teams can launch calls, share updates, or brainstorm on the same page without toggling to another app. Every meeting can be recorded, allowing for asynchronous review — particularly useful for remote or hybrid teams managing flexible schedules.

Industry analysts see potential in how Vani merges creativity and communication. “For distributed teams, whiteboarding has always been a challenge,” says Shashi Bellamkonda, Principal Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group. “Vani will help teams brainstorm together, no matter where they are. I am especially intrigued by the video catchup feature for brainstorming—it’s a great step toward replacing traditional meetings by mimicking the spontaneous ‘office walk over’ to discuss ideas with colleagues or a team.”

For small business owners, these capabilities can translate into fewer meetings, faster project alignment, and less time spent stitching together tools that don’t integrate. Vani’s deep ties within the Zoho ecosystem — along with compatibility for third-party apps — make it a potential central hub for visual collaboration, no matter what software stack a business uses.

Pricing may also appeal to small businesses watching their budgets. Vani offers a free plan with unlimited user onboarding, while its Team plan starts at $5 per user per month, one of the lowest rates among comparable collaboration platforms. The service is available globally, and its pay-as-you-scale model allows startups and growing teams to expand usage without committing to high upfront costs.

Vani’s introduction underscores Zoho’s push into intelligent, AI-driven productivity tools built for flexibility and affordability — two priorities for small businesses navigating hybrid work. By combining brainstorming, communication, and project management into a single visual environment, the platform could help teams turn ideas into outcomes more efficiently.

Small business owners can explore or sign up for Vani at www.vanihq.com.