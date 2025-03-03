Zoho Launches Notebook AI Across Multiple Platforms

Zoho Corporation has announced the release of Notebook AI, an AI-powered note-taking assistant now available on iOS, Android, web browsers, and macOS. Users can activate a 15-day trial to explore the app’s features before purchasing, with pricing set at $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for individual consumers. The company also plans to roll out Notebook AI to Notebook Business users within the next month at no additional cost to Business plan subscribers.

Notebook AI integrates a suite of artificial intelligence tools designed to enhance note-taking, organization, and content creation. The app includes features such as content generation, translation, transcription, and shape recognition. It also offers grammar insights powered by BluePencil from Zoho Writer and voice-powered search through Zia Search.

With the help of Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) and an interactive Q&A chatbot powered by Ask Zia, Notebook AI aims to simplify note management and improve productivity for users.

Notebook AI offers a range of features to improve writing quality and efficiency. The AI-powered grammar tool refines text by correcting errors, eliminating redundancy, and ensuring inclusivity. The built-in Plagiarism Checker helps users maintain originality in their work. Additionally, Notebook AI suggests relevant tags to keep notes organized and searchable.

The app also supports seamless translation, enabling users to convert notes into different languages effortlessly. “Notebook goes beyond note-taking, acting as a powerful translation tool that helps you translate your notes to any language,” Zoho stated.

For users who rely on audio input, Notebook AI includes a transcription feature that converts recorded speech into readable text, making it easy to document meetings, lectures, and interviews. Its handwriting and shape recognition tools further enhance visual note-taking by refining handwritten text and perfecting drawn shapes.

Notebook AI simplifies navigation with voice-activated search capabilities. Users can quickly locate notes without manually scrolling through entries, enhancing efficiency and accessibility.

Currently available for individual consumers, Zoho plans to extend Notebook AI to business users in the coming month. With its broad array of AI-powered tools, Notebook AI is positioned to enhance productivity and organization for users looking to streamline their note-taking experience across multiple platforms.