Zoho Partners with NVIDIA to Build Customized Large Language Models for Business Applications

Zoho Corporation has announced it will leverage NVIDIA’s AI accelerated computing platform, including NVIDIA NeMo, as part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, to build and deploy large language models (LLMs) tailored for business use.

These models will be integrated across Zoho’s SaaS applications, providing enhanced AI capabilities to its global customer base of over 700,000 across ManageEngine and Zoho.com.

Over the past year, Zoho has invested more than $10 million in NVIDIA AI technology and GPUs, with plans to match this investment in the coming year.

“Many LLMs on the market today are designed for consumer use, offering limited value for businesses,” says Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of AI at Zoho Corporation. “At Zoho, our mission is to develop LLMs tailored specifically for a wide range of business use cases. Owning our entire tech stack, with products spanning various business functions, allows us to integrate the essential element that makes AI truly effective: context.”

Zoho’s commitment to privacy and compliance has guided its approach to building AI models.

From the outset, Zoho designs models with privacy regulations in mind, avoiding retrofitting practices. The models aim to provide businesses with a fast return on investment by utilizing NVIDIA’s AI software and accelerated computing, which enhances throughput and reduces latency.

Multi-Modal AI and Privacy-First Strategy

For over a decade, Zoho has been developing AI across its portfolio of over 100 products in its ManageEngine and Zoho divisions.

Its AI approach is multi-modal and focused on providing contextual intelligence to support business decision-making. In addition to LLMs, Zoho is developing narrow, small, and medium language models, allowing businesses of varying data capacities to benefit from tailored AI solutions. Zoho’s LLMs are not trained on customer data, reinforcing privacy as a central pillar of its AI strategy.

“The ability to choose from a range of AI model sizes empowers businesses to tailor their AI solutions precisely to their needs, balancing performance with cost-effectiveness,” Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, Asia South at NVIDIA, says. “With NVIDIA’s AI software and accelerated computing platform, Zoho is building a broad range of models to help serve the diverse needs of its business customers.”

Enhanced Performance with NVIDIA Technology

Zoho’s partnership with NVIDIA includes using NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and the NVIDIA NeMo platform to develop custom generative AI, covering LLMs, multimodal, vision, and speech AI.

The company is also testing NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM to optimize its LLMs for deployment, already achieving a 60% increase in throughput and a 35% reduction in latency compared to previous frameworks. Zoho is also accelerating additional workloads, such as speech-to-text, on NVIDIA’s accelerated computing infrastructure.

This collaboration enables Zoho to deliver a range of AI-powered solutions that are highly optimized for business applications, supporting the company’s commitment to delivering robust, privacy-conscious AI capabilities to its customers.