Zoho Enters U.S. Payments Market with Launch of Zoho Payments

Zoho Corporation has launched Zoho Payments, a unified payment solution designed to help businesses manage online payments seamlessly through native card and ACH capabilities. With support for over 135 currencies and integrations across Zoho’s ecosystem, the new product allows companies to centralize and streamline their financial workflows.

“As digital payments become the default preference for everything from online purchases to subscription services, businesses need a payment solution that not only offers flexibility, but is also tightly connected to their financial operations,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “Zoho Payments closes this gap by natively connecting with our ecosystem, enabling seamless collections across different use cases. Our solution provides businesses with better authorization rates, strong risk management, automated reconciliation, and helps minimize losses from fraud and chargebacks, delivering real operational value as payment volumes grow.”

With an estimated 87% of transactions now cashless and 81% of U.S. consumers preferring card payments, Zoho aims to reduce the inefficiencies caused by fragmented tools. Zoho Payments enables businesses to avoid delays and reconciliation errors common in disconnected systems by offering an integrated alternative within its finance and operations apps.

“Our transportation company has used third-party payment portals before, but they came with extra logins and separate integrations that didn’t fit smoothly into our workflow. It made sense for us to try Zoho Payments since we were already using Zoho Books,” said James Martin, Founder and CEO of Keystone Transport Services. “The integration was seamless. Its automation capabilities ensured that there were minimal interventions by our teams, significantly reducing the required overhead for onboarding and managing new customers. Now, one person can easily accomplish over 100 times the work as before.”

Core Features and Capabilities

Zoho Payments allows businesses to accept card and ACH payments, either through Zoho’s apps or via API integrations with third-party systems. Companies can send invoices, generate payment links, create hosted payment pages, or collect payments via online stores. According to Zoho, this flexibility supports faster settlements and custom payout scheduling, while enabling a smooth customer payment experience.

“The integration of embedded payment capabilities within finance applications represents a significant leap forward. Moving beyond basic invoicing, these features streamline the entire payment lifecycle, accelerating cash flow and reducing administrative burdens. This evolution transforms finance platforms into more agile and responsive financial management tools,” said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC. “Zoho has made a major investment in infusing their powerful finance platform with payment management capabilities and services. I expect the market will be extremely receptive of Zoho’s most recent payment additions.”

Zoho Payments is PCI DSS Level 1 compliant and supports robust fraud protection to minimize chargebacks. With automated reconciliation features, finance teams can reduce time spent on manual processes and mitigate potential errors.

The platform also provides detailed visibility into key metrics, including transaction history, refunds, payout schedules, failures, and overall account summaries. Zoho highlights these insights as tools to help businesses optimize cash flow, track trends, and identify bottlenecks in their payment operations.

“Zoho Payments bridges the operational gap between financial transactions and financial workflows, embedding payment capabilities into Zoho’s ecosystem,” noted Robert Kugel, Executive Director of Information Services Group. “Users can reduce their use of external tools and have a more seamless experience from collections to payouts, simplifying the day-to-day operations of businesses.”

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Payments is now available for use. Domestic card transactions are priced at 2.9% plus 30¢ per transaction, including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, JCB, UnionPay, and Diners Club. International card payments incur an additional 1.5% on top of the domestic fee.

For more information, visit: https://www.zoho.com/us/payments/pricing/.