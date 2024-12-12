Zoho Launches Comprehensive Payroll Solution and Enhances Financial Suite

Zoho Corporation today launched Zoho Payroll, an end-to-end solution designed to simplify payroll processing, ensure compliance, and eliminate operational silos for U.S. businesses. This release, accompanied by significant enhancements to Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory, and Zoho Practice, reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive finance and operations platform for organizations of all sizes.

Introducing Zoho Payroll: A Comprehensive Solution

The launch of Zoho Payroll addresses the challenges businesses face in navigating complex tax regulations and integrating payroll data across departments.

Available nationwide, Zoho Payroll simplifies tax compliance by automating federal, state, and local tax calculations, payments, and filings. It also offers robust tools for managing employee benefits, including healthcare, retirement savings, and contributions to accounts like 401(k), HSA, and FSA.

A mobile-first self-service portal, accessible via iOS and Android, enables employees to view payslips, manage tax withholding preferences, and communicate with HR.

Additionally, the solution integrates seamlessly with Zoho People, Zoho Expense, and Zoho Books to synchronize data, automate expense reimbursements, and post payroll journal entries effortlessly.

“Zoho Payroll addresses the struggles our customers were facing in finding a system to keep up with endless revisions to tax codes, maintain accuracy and compliance across departments, and generate financial reports,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Businesses

Zoho Payroll is tailored for businesses seeking to modernize their payroll systems. A survey by Deloitte highlights the need for comprehensive payroll solutions, noting that while 73% of organizations outsource aspects of their payroll, many still face challenges with compliance and technology integration.

Analysts have praised Zoho Payroll for its robust features:

, President of Apps Run the World, described it as providing “tremendous value” by offering stability and scalability for growing organizations. Pete Tiliakos, Principal Analyst at Payroll Influences, emphasized the solution’s ability to address payroll compliance and integration with financial tools.

Major Updates to Zoho’s Financial Tools

The launch of Zoho Payroll is complemented by updates to Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory, and Zoho Practice, which aim to streamline financial and operational processes.

Zoho Books

The accounting software now includes advanced features that enhance bookkeeping and financial management: direct IRS filing for 1099 forms and support for managing W-9 forms from contractors. Progress-based invoicing allows businesses to invoice customers incrementally, improving cash flow. Advanced revenue recognition tracks and records revenue automatically based on contractual obligations or service delivery timelines. Fixed asset management simplifies asset tracking, calculates depreciation automatically, and generates forecast reports. Bill pay capabilities enable businesses to autoscan bills, set up vendor approval flows, and process batch payments.

Zoho Inventory

Enhancements to warehouse management offer better control and efficiency. Advanced location tracking and stock counting ensure accurate inventory levels, while role-based access improves security in warehouse operations. Mobile apps empower employees to perform tasks efficiently and improve order processing times.

Zoho Practice

Zoho Practice has introduced several new features designed to streamline audit, compliance, and client collaboration processes. The Workpapers feature fetches client financial statements from Zoho Books, enabling seamless comparison, adjustments, and document management. The platform’s self-service client portal facilitates collaboration with clients using third-party services, making it easier to request documents, obtain digital signatures, and communicate effectively. Additionally, accountants can manage ledgers independently of a full accounting system, maintaining a single source of truth for their operations. Advanced capabilities such as workflow automation, custom functions, and scheduling options further enhance operational efficiency by allowing accountants to tailor their workflows.

By integrating payroll into its existing suite of financial tools, Zoho offers an all-in-one platform tailored to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company’s interconnected system addresses the inefficiencies caused by siloed solutions, providing businesses with greater control and scalability.

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Payroll is now available across the U.S., with pricing starting at $39 per month. The updates to Zoho Books, Zoho Inventory, and Zoho Practice are also live and available for use.

For more details on pricing and features, visit the Zoho Payroll page.