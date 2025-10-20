Zoho Sign Gets New AI Features to Help Small Businesses Work Smarter

Artificial intelligence has long promised to streamline business operations, but many small businesses have found the reality to be complicated, expensive, or out of reach. Zoho Corporation wants to change that. The company announced a broad rollout of new agentic AI tools—embedded directly into its Collaboration, Customer Experience, and Human Resources apps—to help businesses save time, reduce repetitive work, and improve decision-making. Perhaps most notably, these upgrades come at no extra cost, a move that could make advanced AI more accessible to small and midsize companies struggling to adopt it.

Zoho’s announcement centers on simplifying AI adoption through automation and deep integration with company data. By embedding AI capabilities directly into widely used apps like Zoho Sign, Zoho Desk, and Zoho People, the company aims to remove the need for complex setup or third-party tools. For small businesses that already rely on Zoho’s ecosystem, these updates could mean faster workflows and fewer manual bottlenecks.

One of the standout updates is to Zoho Sign, the company’s digital signature platform used by more than 40,000 businesses. The new Agreement Intelligence feature allows users to automatically generate contract drafts and agreements while retaining full control over customization. This could save hours of time for small businesses that handle frequent vendor, partner, or client contracts but lack dedicated legal staff.

Zoho has also added additional features to Ask Zia. The AI assistant can now analyze and summarize agreements, proofread contracts, suggest edits, and even answer questions about clauses or obligations—all without requiring external legal help. For many small businesses that need to process paperwork quickly but can’t afford legal review for every document, this type of automation could be a major cost-saver.

Other AI-driven tools in Zoho Sign include automatic field detection, key term extraction, and a non-legalese summary generator that translates complex contracts into plain English. Small business users can also flag potential risks or missing clauses, identify important milestones, and detect phishing attempts in signing links—features that enhance both efficiency and security. Each of these capabilities integrates directly with existing Zoho workflows, eliminating the friction often associated with new AI tools.

While these new features are being rolled out across multiple regions—including the U.S., India, Australia, Canada, and the EU—Zoho says all updates are available at no additional cost to paid subscribers of the respective apps. That pricing strategy could give small businesses a competitive edge at a time when many software vendors are charging premiums for AI-powered features.

The following table provides a detailed overview of all newly introduced AI features in Zoho Sign, along with their availability across different regions.

Application Feature Feature Description Availability Available Territories Zoho Sign Agreement Generation Quickly generate contacts, agreements and documents using AI Available US Automatic Field Detection Docs automatically scanned for empty spaces relevant fields then inserted Available US, IN, AU, CA, EU Document Summarization Generate contextual summary of lengthy documents Available; EU to be released in September 2025 US, IN, AU, CA, EU Ask Zia in Sign Prompt Zia to fetch doc data, proofread agreements, suggest edits and answer any questions associated with a contract Available; EU to be released in September 2025 US, IN, AU, CA, EU Key Term Extraction Automatically extract key terms and clauses in agreements Available; EU to be released in September 2025 US, IN, AU, CA, EU Discover Obligations Identify obligations that need to be duly completed Available US Suggest Missing Clauses Suggest clauses in traditional agreement formats like NDAs Available US Highlight Potential Risks Identify potential legal and financial risks in a document Available US Highlight Meta Details Summarize key metadata: parties involved, effective date, deadlines, governing law, etc. Available US Key Milestones Summary Summary of milestones and deadlines for seamless planning Available US Non-Legalese Summary Generation Plain-text summary without legal jargon for easier understanding Available US Phishing Detector Detects signing links with phishing attempts based on domain data Available US

The updates also reflect a broader industry trend: the push to make AI not just a separate add-on, but a native part of everyday business tools. For small businesses, that shift can mean less technical complexity and more practical impact—especially when AI is built to handle the repetitive, error-prone tasks that consume so much time.

However, as with any AI-driven automation, small business owners may need to stay vigilant about accuracy and oversight. Automatically generated contracts, while convenient, should still be reviewed carefully for compliance and clarity. And as companies rely more on AI to manage sensitive documents, maintaining data privacy and trust will remain critical.

Still, for entrepreneurs and small teams looking to do more with less, Zoho’s latest move could make advanced AI feel less like a futuristic luxury and more like a practical tool for everyday work. By embedding intelligent automation where small businesses already operate—and keeping it affordable—Zoho is helping level the playing field for the next wave of digital transformation.