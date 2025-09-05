Zoho Start Now in All 50 States: Free LLC Filing and EIN

Small business formation is too often a maze—state forms in one tab, IRS instructions in another, and a dozen “almost right” checklists in your bookmarks. Zoho is trying to collapse all of that into a single flow with Zoho Start, a new service aimed at helping entrepreneurs form an LLC and get an EIN without jumping between websites. “Zoho Start is a fast, simple, and affordable way to launch a business,” the company says in its announcement. According to Zoho, the service is now available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., is free to use to register an LLC (state filing fees still apply), offers expedited state processing in nine slower-moving states for an additional state fee, and lets users secure a business domain and phone number from the same dashboard.

Key Takeaways for Small Business Owners

Centralizes LLC formation steps—enter business details once, generate and file formation documents, then request an EIN in a unified workflow.

Tracks status updates in a dashboard rather than through multiple state or IRS portals.

Adds post-formation options: obtain a business domain and phone number from within the app so new owners can look professional on day one.

U.S. availability only, which aligns with Zoho’s own note that the product currently serves U.S. users.

What’s New

The headline for founders is scope and simplicity. Zoho says Start is now live nationwide and in D.C., a practical threshold because formation rules vary widely by state. By keeping the core steps together—company info collection, state filing, and EIN application—Zoho aims to trim setup time and reduce mistakes that can lead to rejected filings or IRS delays. Its promise of expedited filings in nine slower states could be valuable for owners trying to hit a seasonal launch window or align a new entity with a funding or lease timeline.

How it Works

Zoho outlines a three-step flow. First, you provide business details; the tool generates the necessary state formation documents. Second, Zoho reviews the data for completeness and submits filings to your chosen state while you monitor progress inside the Start dashboard. Third, you request an Employer Identification Number—a must for opening a business bank account, hiring employees, and filing taxes—through the same interface. Zoho’s product page highlights the EIN’s role in banking, payroll, and taxes, underscoring why getting it quickly matters.

Once the state approves your filing, Zoho says you can download official documents from the dashboard and immediately handle “day one” setup items: securing a domain and setting up a business phone line from the same place. For many owners, those details determine whether a first invoice looks credible or whether a prospect finds you with a professional email address and voicemail.

Where it Could Help

First-time founders who want guardrails around paperwork and a clear checklist from filing to EIN to branding basics.

who want guardrails around paperwork and a clear checklist from filing to EIN to branding basics. Side-hustlers going legit who need a formal entity for contracts, payment processors, or marketplace requirements—and want minimal downtime between decision and execution.

who need a formal entity for contracts, payment processors, or marketplace requirements—and want minimal downtime between decision and execution. Service businesses (consulting, home services, online agencies) that benefit from getting a domain, email, and business number live immediately after filing so they can begin selling and invoicing without delay.

What to Watch

Even with a streamlined tool, forming an LLC isn’t “set it and forget it.” State filing fees still apply, and ongoing obligations—such as annual reports, franchise taxes in some states, and a registered agent—remain on the owner. The expedited option is helpful, but its availability and timelines depend on state offices and the additional state fee; if your launch date is fixed, build in a buffer. EIN issuance flows through the IRS; while Zoho integrates the step, processing ultimately relies on federal systems and their schedules. Finally, Zoho Start is currently U.S.-only; if you operate across borders or need a non-U.S. entity type, you’ll need a different path.

The Bottom Line

For many new owners, the early bottleneck is administrative, not entrepreneurial. A single, guided workflow that covers state formation, EIN, and day-one essentials like a domain and phone number reduces friction in the moments that matter—when you’re trying to move from idea to invoice. If you’re weighing formation in the coming weeks, assess your state’s fees and ongoing requirements, consider whether expedited processing will materially change your timeline, and decide if keeping the first-week tasks under one roof will help you start selling faster. Zoho Start’s proposition is less about reinvention and more about removing the drag that keeps small businesses from launching cleanly.