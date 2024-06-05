Zoho Strengthens Security and Privacy with Integrated Solutions

Zoho announced today the enhancement of its security solutions designed to bolster data protection and privacy for organizations worldwide. The updated stack, which includes Ulaa, Zoho Directory, Zoho OneAuth, and Zoho Vault, integrates powerful tools to safeguard against the rising frequency and cost of security breaches.

In an era where data breaches are increasingly common and expensive, Zoho’s comprehensive security suite provides essential defenses. A recent report by IBM indicates the average global cost of a data breach in 2023 reached $4.45 million. Zoho’s stack aims to mitigate these threats through a combination of a privacy-first browser, identity and access management, multi-factor authentication, and a secure password manager, ensuring robust protection without compromising productivity.

Irwin Lazar, President and Principal Analyst at Metrigy, highlighted the urgency of adopting comprehensive security measures.

“Metrigy’s research data shows that attacks against business applications are continuing to increase, while at the same time, many organizations lack a comprehensive, full-stack approach for protecting themselves against growing risk,” Lazar notes. “In addition, adoption of generative AI is growing, with nearly 85% of our research participants using or planning to use it while only 39% have implemented a generative AI security strategy. Zoho’s integrated approach, combining identity and access management with a secure browser provides IT and cybersecurity leaders with an integrated suite of tools to secure application and data access, including generative AI services.”

Jeff Anderson, Vice President of IT at Integris Credit Union, shared his organization’s positive experience with Zoho’s security solutions.

“We are really pleased that Zoho continues to focus specifically on its security-related offerings,” Anderson says. “We’ve implemented Ulaa, Vault, and OneAuth, and connected them to over a dozen SaaS applications using Zoho Directory. As a credit union, Integris is entrusted with incredibly sensitive customer data, and we won’t take chances on the security, privacy, and trust of our customers. These tools provide protections we need while offering simplified management for IT, which saves us time and money. Integris Credit Union now uses all four applications in Zoho’s security stack, and I dare say, we could not do without them anymore.”

Enhanced Features Across Zoho’s Security Solutions:

Ulaa : Zoho’s privacy-first browser now features machine learning-powered phishing detection and crypto mining detection, enhancing security measures against unauthorized attacks and surveillance.

: Zoho’s privacy-first browser now features machine learning-powered phishing detection and crypto mining detection, enhancing security measures against unauthorized attacks and surveillance. Zoho Directory : This IAM platform enables secure management of users, apps, devices, and networks from a single console, improving security with features like conditional access and the ability to bring your own encryption keys (BYOK).

: This IAM platform enables secure management of users, apps, devices, and networks from a single console, improving security with features like conditional access and the ability to bring your own encryption keys (BYOK). Zoho OneAuth : Enhancements include Smart Sign-in and passwordless authentication, making logins more secure and user-friendly. Additional features like App-Lock and encrypted cloud sync further secure user data across devices.

: Enhancements include Smart Sign-in and passwordless authentication, making logins more secure and user-friendly. Additional features like App-Lock and encrypted cloud sync further secure user data across devices. Zoho Vault: As an enterprise password manager, it offers extensive capabilities to manage passwords securely, generate strong passwords, and detect breached passwords, ensuring compliance and protecting sensitive information.

Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho, emphasized the company’s commitment to security. “Nothing is more important to Zoho than the privacy and security of not only our customers but their customers, too,” Vegesna says. “That’s why we’re announcing additional safeguards to our integrated security stack, bringing businesses the broad and deep protection needed to defend against today’s increasingly sophisticated attacks. This stack is unlike anything else on the market, providing top security solutions alongside a privacy-first browser, which affords users an additional layer of safety against surveillance and tracking.”

Zoho’s dedicated approach to privacy is evident in their business model, which eschews advertising revenue in favor of direct customer service and control over data handling. With over 100 million users worldwide, Zoho continues to be a trusted name in providing technological solutions that support businesses in maintaining operational integrity and security.

For further information on Zoho’s privacy commitments and their range of services, please visit Zoho Privacy Commitment and www.zoho.com.