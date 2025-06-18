Zoho Unveils Zia Hubs to Extract Deep Intelligence from Unstructured Business Data

Zoho Corporation has launched Zia Hubs, a new AI-powered content intelligence tool embedded in its WorkDrive platform, marking a major step in the company’s mission to harness unstructured business data. The company says Zia Hubs will unlock the value of vast data sets often hidden within emails, documents, video files, and other non-tabular formats, which make up about 80% of business information according to IDC.

Zia Hubs is designed to give businesses the ability to organize various content types into focused “hubs” within WorkDrive, where Zoho’s flagship AI, Zia, can interpret, analyze, and act on the information stored. The tool supports a wide range of data formats, including PDFs, text documents, video, and audio files. For multimedia content, Zia Hubs automatically generates transcripts and links key moments to specific topics, providing users with precise reference points across their media libraries.

“Most unstructured data is text-based, meaning pertinent information lives within email conversations, social media posts, word processor documents, or audio and video transcripts,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist at Zoho. “With Zia Hubs built into the full product suite, Zoho is able to provide customers with a deeper integration than any comparable software platform and nearly limitless potential uses for their data.”

The feature is launching as part of Zoho WorkDrive, the company’s unified content management platform. By layering artificial intelligence into the workspace, Zia Hubs transforms passive file storage into an active knowledge engine, helping organizations surface key insights and answers across teams.

Users of Zia Hubs will have the ability to:

Ask Zia questions and receive precise, cited answers across file formats.

Automatically organize uploaded content using AI-driven grouping of sections, visuals, and supporting text.

Access cross-format search and link specific results back to original content, including time-stamped video and audio snippets.

The AI system also integrates seamlessly with Zoho Flow, enabling automated workflows that ensure Zia always has the most current and relevant documents available. This includes content from third-party platforms such as DocuSign, RingCentral, and Zoom.

According to the company, Zia Hubs lays the groundwork for broader AI-native workflows across Zoho’s ecosystem. Future versions of the tool are expected to trigger specialized AI agents capable of executing business-specific tasks based on insights extracted from unstructured content. This is part of Zoho’s broader push to develop context-aware, agentic AI solutions that integrate deeply across its 55+ application suite.

The company highlighted its full-stack ownership — including its AI infrastructure, app development, and data management layers — as a key differentiator, allowing for more seamless integration and cost-efficient innovation.

Zia Hubs is now available in early access to select users of Zoho WorkDrive in the United States, with a broader rollout scheduled by the end of Q3 2025. The company emphasized that its AI systems are built with user privacy in mind and are not trained on customer data.

Founded in Austin, Texas, Zoho Corporation is privately held and employs more than 18,000 people globally. The company’s software offerings span business categories including CRM, finance, marketing, HR, and productivity.