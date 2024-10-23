Zoom Launches AI Companion 2.0

Zoom today introduced AI Companion 2.0, the latest generation of its AI assistant, designed to enhance the user experience across the Zoom Workplace platform. AI Companion 2.0 is built to help users surface important information, prioritize tasks, and take action to maximize productivity throughout the workday, all at no additional cost* for paid Zoom accounts.

“We’re thrilled with AI Companion’s ability to help boost productivity throughout the workday. With our new capabilities, AI Companion has the power to help people make the most of their meetings, kickstart documents, get important information at a glance, and transform their workday,” says Jeff Smith, head of product, Workplace AI, Meetings, and Spaces at Zoom.

Key Features of AI Companion 2.0

AI Companion 2.0 is designed to work seamlessly throughout the day, allowing users to stay focused on meaningful work and building connections with their team. Some of the new capabilities include:

Expanded Context : AI Companion 2.0 can understand the user’s work context, remember prior interactions, and provide relevant suggestions.

: AI Companion 2.0 can understand the user’s work context, remember prior interactions, and provide relevant suggestions. Synthesis of Information : It gathers information from Zoom Workplace apps like Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Docs, and Mail, as well as external sources such as Microsoft Outlook, Google Calendar, and more, to provide clear summaries and answers to questions.

: It gathers information from Zoom Workplace apps like Zoom Meetings, Team Chat, Docs, and Mail, as well as external sources such as Microsoft Outlook, Google Calendar, and more, to provide clear summaries and answers to questions. Action-Taking: AI Companion 2.0 can help users identify and complete next steps and action items. It will also integrate with Zoom Tasks by late 2024 to assist with tracking and completing tasks.

Enhancing Meeting Experiences

AI Companion 2.0 is designed to transform meeting experiences, providing real-time assistance and insights. Users can ask questions during meetings, such as “What does this acronym mean?” or “Was my name mentioned?” If users miss a meeting, AI Companion 2.0 captures feedback and discussion points, providing easy access to summaries and action items.

After a meeting, users can access meeting summaries and shared documents via post-meeting cards, helping them stay aligned and up to date with team members.

Staying Informed and Managing Conversations

AI Companion 2.0 helps users stay informed and catch up on missed conversations. It can summarize unread emails or chat messages, identify action items, and track project updates. For example, users can ask, “What did [user] say about [topic] in this channel?” to quickly get context on important discussions.

Content Creation and Document Summarization

AI Companion 2.0 provides advanced content generation capabilities, helping users create blogs, outlines, itineraries, and more. It can also assist with document summarization, allowing users to ask questions about company handbooks, policy documents, and other materials uploaded to the Zoom Docs side panel.

Trust, Security, and Privacy at the Core

Zoom’s AI Companion 2.0 is built with security and privacy at its foundation. The platform ensures that no customer audio, video, chat, or other content is used to train Zoom’s AI models. Additionally, account owners and admins have controls to manage third-party data sources, file uploads, and web search access for AI Companion.

Users can now download the latest version of Zoom Workplace (version 6.2.5) to access all the new features and capabilities.

AI Companion is included at no additional cost with paid Zoom accounts.