Zoom Introduces AI-Driven Zoom Docs to Enhance Team Collaboration and Project Planning

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced the debut of Zoom Docs, an AI-first collaborative documentation solution, now available on Zoom Workplace. Zoom Docs, powered by the Zoom AI Companion, aims to optimize productivity and streamline collaboration across teams by transforming content from Zoom Meetings into actionable documents.

Key Features and Benefits

Zoom Docs is designed to address common challenges faced by modern workforces, such as time wasted on repetitive tasks and information overload. The AI Companion converts meeting outcomes into actionable documents, helping boost productivity and adapt to different team needs. Some of the critical features and use cases include:

Meeting Collaboration : Simplifies meeting collaboration by transforming meeting content into meaningful documents, centralizing meeting summaries, and facilitating co-editing within meetings.

: Simplifies meeting collaboration by transforming meeting content into meaningful documents, centralizing meeting summaries, and facilitating co-editing within meetings. Business Documents : Makes content generation, revision, summarization, and translation easy for global teams working on content creation, business proposals, or reports.

: Makes content generation, revision, summarization, and translation easy for global teams working on content creation, business proposals, or reports. Project Planning : Provides templates for project briefs and tracking for various use cases like product launches, marketing campaigns, and event management, consolidating project-related materials and improving visibility.

: Provides templates for project briefs and tracking for various use cases like product launches, marketing campaigns, and event management, consolidating project-related materials and improving visibility. Information Hub: Useful for knowledge-base creation, team onboarding, and goal tracking, allowing users to build robust wikis for a single source of information.

AI-Powered Enhancements

Zoom Docs leverages AI to simplify work and bring information together for optimal results. Key AI-driven capabilities include:

Turning AI Companion meeting summaries into editable docs, freeing up time spent on note-taking.

Generating content based on AI Companion meeting transcripts and using custom or preset commands to create and revise content.

Revising and summarizing content, changing tone and style, catching grammatical errors, and translating content into multiple languages.

Improving Meeting Effectiveness

Zoom Docs enhances collaboration before, during, and after meetings, enabling users to stay aligned and achieve better outcomes. Users can start and schedule meetings from a Zoom Doc, share and co-edit docs during meetings, and create editable docs with relevant meeting information. Streamlined permission sharing and the ability to share docs across Zoom Workplace via Team Chat or Mail further improve collaboration.

Customization and Integration

Zoom Docs allows users to adapt documents to different individual and team needs, keeping collaboration fluid and information organized. Users can customize docs with content blocks for texts, tables, images, charts, and more, embed content from various sources, and stay organized with features like starring frequently used docs and quick filtering.

Availability

Zoom Docs with AI Companion is included with all paid Zoom Workplace plans. Basic (free) users can create up to 10 shared docs and unlimited personal docs without AI Companion but can upgrade to access AI Companion capabilities. Zoom Docs is available today for users of the Zoom Workplace app, version 6.1.6 or later, and can be accessed from the Docs web homepage or the Zoom Web App.