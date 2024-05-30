zoom-enhances-ai-capabilities-to-boost-productivity-and-collaboration

Zoom has announced the general availability of new AI capabilities across Zoom Workplace, including enhanced features for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Team Chat.

The AI Companion, Zoom’s generative AI assistant, now offers more customization, personalization, and quick reply capabilities. Since its launch in September 2023, over 700,000 accounts have enabled AI Companion, with adoption rates steadily increasing.

Here’s a look at some of the new features:

Quick Reply for Mobile : The AI Companion can now suggest short, contextual replies in Team Chat on mobile devices, helping users stay engaged and aligned from anywhere.

: The AI Companion can now suggest short, contextual replies in Team Chat on mobile devices, helping users stay engaged and aligned from anywhere. Custom AI Companion Notice : When an AI Companion feature is enabled in a meeting, a customizable notice informs attendees. This feature allows enterprises to tailor the notice with their own text, formatting, hyperlinks, and more, enhancing the Zoom experience for their needs.

: When an AI Companion feature is enabled in a meeting, a customizable notice informs attendees. This feature allows enterprises to tailor the notice with their own text, formatting, hyperlinks, and more, enhancing the Zoom experience for their needs. External Collaboration Settings : New settings and a dashboard in Team Chat give admins better control over external users. Admins can enable or disable approvals for adding external users to group chats and channels and view all external connections in the External Connections dashboard.

: New settings and a dashboard in Team Chat give admins better control over external users. Admins can enable or disable approvals for adding external users to group chats and channels and view all external connections in the External Connections dashboard. Tedious tasks can hinder creativity and productivity. Zoom’s AI Companion helps relieve employees of these tasks, allowing them to focus on more meaningful work.

Global Search : Available in June, this feature synthesizes information across Zoom Workplace, enabling users to search for data, documents, meeting recordings, SMS messages, files, contact names, Zoom Notes, Zoom Whiteboards, Zoom Events Webinars, and Shared Spaces.

: Available in June, this feature synthesizes information across Zoom Workplace, enabling users to search for data, documents, meeting recordings, SMS messages, files, contact names, Zoom Notes, Zoom Whiteboards, Zoom Events Webinars, and Shared Spaces. AI Companion Meeting Summary for Educators : Also available in June, this feature allows educators to find and review meeting summaries for their classes, with the option to share them with students.

: Also available in June, this feature allows educators to find and review meeting summaries for their classes, with the option to share them with students. The integration of Zoom and Workvivo enhances employee engagement, helping them make the most of their time, whether they are on the front lines, in the office, or working remotely.

Workvivo TV and Zoom Rooms : This integration allows users to broadcast important updates, news, and events using Workvivo TV on Zoom Rooms digital signage, distributing critical information quickly across multiple locations.

: This integration allows users to broadcast important updates, news, and events using Workvivo TV on Zoom Rooms digital signage, distributing critical information quickly across multiple locations. Zoom Workplace technology helps maximize in-office productivity and collaboration.

Companion Zoom Rooms: Users can now pair a Zoom Rooms for Touch device with a Zoom Room, using additional inputs like cameras from companion devices. This expands the functionality of multiple screens and cameras for hybrid meetings, optimizing different spaces.

Zoom recently introduced post-quantum end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for Zoom Meetings, making it the first UCaaS company to offer this advanced security feature for video conferencing.

Accessing the New Features

Account owners and users (if admin-approved) can download Zoom Workplace from the Zoom website to access these new features and capabilities.