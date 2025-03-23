Zoom Unveils Major Expansion of AI Companion with Agentic Skills and Custom Agents

Zoom has announced a significant expansion of its AI Companion platform, introducing new agentic AI skills and custom agent capabilities that span across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs, and Zoom Contact Center. The announcement, made March 17 during a company event in Orlando, highlights more than 45 innovations aimed at boosting productivity, simplifying workflows, and strengthening relationships through enhanced AI functionality.

“AI Companion is evolving from a personal assistant to being truly agentic, which signals a major leap forward in how AI can enhance productivity and collaboration at work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “We’re delivering value for our customers through AI agents and agentic skills that solve real customer problems, helping them connect, collaborate, and get more done, all within the Zoom platform our users trust and love.”

Agentic Skills for Streamlined Workflows

Zoom’s AI Companion now includes multi-step task execution, using memory and reasoning to tap into appropriate agents and skills. New agentic features include calendar management, clip generation, advanced writing assistance, and the ability to manage complex customer service workflows through Zoom Virtual Agent.

AI Companion’s expanded role includes task orchestration and decision-making capabilities, enabling it to learn over time and improve efficiency. Zoom users can also access custom AI agents through AI Studio, allowing tailored virtual agents for specific business needs. These features are available in beta and are expected to become widely accessible later this spring.

Custom AI Companion Add-On

Zoom plans to launch a Custom AI Companion add-on in April for $12 per user per month. The add-on enables organizations to customize AI Companion with their own meeting templates, industry-specific vocabulary, and third-party data sources. Features include a personal AI coach, custom meeting summaries, and the ability to create custom avatars for Zoom Clips using user-provided scripts.

The add-on will incorporate Small Language Models (SLMs) trained on multilingual data to complement Zoom’s third-party LLMs. These models are optimized for specific tasks and built to facilitate multi-agent collaboration.

AI Companion Across Zoom Workplace

Zoom Tasks with AI Companion will debut in late March, allowing users to track and complete tasks from summaries, chats, and emails within Zoom Docs. AI-generated meeting agendas and live notes will launch in May, and voicemail summaries for Zoom Phone are already available. A new mobile voice recorder is also expected to launch in March, offering transcription and action item extraction.

Zoom Docs will receive advanced AI enhancements in June and July, including context-based writing plans, internal/external data searches, and automated table generation. Zoom Drive, a centralized content repository, will launch in May.

Customer Experience and Industry Solutions

Zoom is extending AI capabilities into customer-facing services. Zoom Contact Center will feature Zoom Virtual Agent for voice and chat, along with AI-intent routing and Advanced Quality Management. AI-intent routing launches in March, with the latter expected in May.

Zoom Business Services will integrate agentic skills for marketing, sales, and customer care. Zoom Revenue Accelerator will soon include a sales-focused agent offering insights and prospecting tools.

Industry-specific offerings are also in development. Zoom Workplace for Frontline launches in April with mobile-first tools for on-shift workers. Zoom Workplace for Clinicians, expected in late March, will automatically generate clinical notes. Zoom Workplace for Education will add AI-generated lecture summaries in May and live transcript interaction later in the year.

Zoom is also expanding its hardware certification program in April to include document cameras for education and patient-room cameras for healthcare.

Zoom AI Companion continues to be included at no extra cost for customers with paid Zoom accounts. Some advanced features, customizations, and agents may require additional fees or separate pricing tiers.