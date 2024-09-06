Zoom Introduces Smart Name Tags to Enhance Engagement and Inclusivity in Meetings

Zoom has announced the public beta of its latest feature, smart name tags, designed to improve inclusivity and engagement in Zoom Meetings. Now available in public beta Zoom Rooms, smart name tags utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to apply name tags to participants in a Zoom Room, making it easier for virtual attendees to identify in-room participants and fostering a more connected and seamless meeting experience.
Revolutionizing Flexible Workspaces with Smart Name Tags
In today’s increasingly hybrid work environment, effective communication and inclusivity during meetings are more crucial than ever. Smart name tags address these challenges by ensuring that everyone in a Zoom Room is easily identifiable, enhancing the overall meeting experience for both in-person and remote participants.
Key Benefits of Smart Name Tags:
- Enhanced Inclusivity: Smart name tags allow meeting participants to see the names of each in-room attendee, whether they are speaking or not. This feature helps bridge the gap between remote and in-person attendees, making virtual communication more personal and inclusive.
- AI-Powered Recognition: The automatic smart name tags feature utilizes AI to distinguish and label participants in a Zoom Room. Users can manually add their name tags during a meeting or opt in for automatic recognition, ensuring that everyone in the meeting is seen, identified, and engaged.
- Improved Meeting Dynamics: By clearly identifying who is present in a meeting, smart name tags foster a more engaging and collaborative environment. This innovation is particularly valuable for meetings involving new teams or external parties, helping participants to connect and collaborate more effectively.
To enable smart name tags, admins must activate the feature via settings. Individual users can then enroll and consent through their profiles, allowing their name tag to be automatically displayed in the video feed of the Zoom Room. These name tags can be edited as needed.
Innovation in Flexible Workspaces
The introduction of smart name tags is part of Zoom’s broader mission to enhance the flexible work experience. Zoom Spaces, which includes Zoom Rooms and other collaboration tools, is designed to support globally dispersed teams by fostering seamless collaboration and inclusivity.
With 95% of business leaders indicating that their organizations have become more flexible over the past two years—and 82% planning to increase flexibility further—Zoom Spaces offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.
Additional Zoom Spaces Features:
- Zoom Rooms: These customizable spaces transform any environment into a collaborative hub. As of Q1 FY2025, Zoom Rooms have surpassed two million licenses, offering HD video collaboration that simplifies meeting initiation, room booking, and content sharing for both in-person and remote participants.
- Zoom Rooms Intelligent Director: This advanced feature uses multiple cameras and AI to capture the best image and angle of participants, ensuring that remote attendees can clearly see everyone in the room, even in large conference settings.
- Workspace Reservation: Employees can reserve workspaces in advance or upon arrival, including personalized spaces equipped with Zoom-enabled devices. This feature also recommends optimal in-person workdays or desk locations based on colleagues’ presence, maximizing collaboration.
- Visitor Management: This tool streamlines the guest experience with intuitive workflows for inviting and managing visitors, including notifications and badge printing. Employees can also reserve Zoom-enabled workspaces for their guests, ensuring a smooth and professional visit.