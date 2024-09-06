Zoom Introduces Smart Name Tags to Enhance Engagement and Inclusivity in Meetings

Zoom has announced the public beta of its latest feature, smart name tags, designed to improve inclusivity and engagement in Zoom Meetings. Now available in public beta Zoom Rooms, smart name tags utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to apply name tags to participants in a Zoom Room, making it easier for virtual attendees to identify in-room participants and fostering a more connected and seamless meeting experience.

Revolutionizing Flexible Workspaces with Smart Name Tags

In today’s increasingly hybrid work environment, effective communication and inclusivity during meetings are more crucial than ever. Smart name tags address these challenges by ensuring that everyone in a Zoom Room is easily identifiable, enhancing the overall meeting experience for both in-person and remote participants.

Key Benefits of Smart Name Tags:

Enhanced Inclusivity: Smart name tags allow meeting participants to see the names of each in-room attendee, whether they are speaking or not. This feature helps bridge the gap between remote and in-person attendees, making virtual communication more personal and inclusive.

Smart name tags allow meeting participants to see the names of each in-room attendee, whether they are speaking or not. This feature helps bridge the gap between remote and in-person attendees, making virtual communication more personal and inclusive. AI-Powered Recognition: The automatic smart name tags feature utilizes AI to distinguish and label participants in a Zoom Room. Users can manually add their name tags during a meeting or opt in for automatic recognition, ensuring that everyone in the meeting is seen, identified, and engaged.

The automatic smart name tags feature utilizes AI to distinguish and label participants in a Zoom Room. Users can manually add their name tags during a meeting or opt in for automatic recognition, ensuring that everyone in the meeting is seen, identified, and engaged. Improved Meeting Dynamics: By clearly identifying who is present in a meeting, smart name tags foster a more engaging and collaborative environment. This innovation is particularly valuable for meetings involving new teams or external parties, helping participants to connect and collaborate more effectively.

To enable smart name tags, admins must activate the feature via settings. Individual users can then enroll and consent through their profiles, allowing their name tag to be automatically displayed in the video feed of the Zoom Room. These name tags can be edited as needed.

Innovation in Flexible Workspaces

The introduction of smart name tags is part of Zoom’s broader mission to enhance the flexible work experience. Zoom Spaces, which includes Zoom Rooms and other collaboration tools, is designed to support globally dispersed teams by fostering seamless collaboration and inclusivity.

With 95% of business leaders indicating that their organizations have become more flexible over the past two years—and 82% planning to increase flexibility further—Zoom Spaces offers a comprehensive suite of tools tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses.

Additional Zoom Spaces Features: