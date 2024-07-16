zoom-introduces-workflow-automation-for-enhanced-workplace-efficiency

Zoom has unveiled its new Workflow Automation feature, currently in beta, designed to enhance efficiency and reduce the time spent on routine tasks. This tool allows users to create complex workflows across Zoom Workplace and third-party applications, facilitating more meaningful work and seamless collaboration. Workflow Automation integrates with Zoom Team Chat, with plans for additional features soon.

In a fast-paced work environment, efficiency is crucial. Zoom Workplace maximizes productivity with innovative features. Workflow Automation allows users to automate tasks like setting up welcome messages for new team members, creating recurring project reminders, streamlining time-off requests, and gathering feedback via chat questionnaires. These features empower users to save time and focus on their core responsibilities. Importantly, this tool requires no technical skills, thanks to its drag-and-drop functionality.

“We built Workflow Automation to be easy for teams of all sizes and abilities to use. We’re launching Workflow Automation with Team Chat first because it’s an opportunity to strengthen collaboration with team members and get work done asynchronously,” said Wei Li, head of Zoom Team Chat at Zoom. “Workflow Automation helps teams by taking the guesswork out of setting up workflows and helps cut down on tedious and repetitive tasks.”

Creating workflows can be complex, but Zoom’s Workflow Automation simplifies this with pre-built templates and the option to build custom workflows. Users can automate tasks to focus on strategic decisions, enhancing overall productivity. Examples include scheduling project updates, collecting feedback, and managing incident reports efficiently.

Users can set up various workflows, including sequential, conditional, or switch-based, to handle multiple paths and outcomes. For instance, feedback in Team Chat can be categorized based on keywords, routing “billing” queries to the finance channel and “technical issues” to IT support. This automation optimizes response times and ensures efficient handling of diverse inquiries.

Workflow Automation is designed to be user-friendly, making it accessible to teams of all skill levels. Pre-built templates are available for tasks such as onboarding new members and simplifying approval processes. Zoom plans to introduce more templates to meet various business needs.

During the beta period, Workflow Automation is available to paid Zoom users at no extra cost. Once fully launched, paid plans will include unlimited standard workflow runs and specific allotments for premium runs, with charges for overruns.