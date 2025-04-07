Zoom Introduces Zoom Tasks to Streamline Workflows with AI Companion

Zoom has officially launched Zoom Tasks, a new AI-powered task management product built directly into Zoom Workplace. This release marks a significant addition to Zoom’s AI-first open work platform, enabling users to track, manage, and complete tasks through its AI Companion assistant.

Zoom Tasks is now generally available, allowing users to consolidate to-dos from meetings, Zoom Team Chat, emails, and more into a single streamlined interface. According to Zoom, the new tool enables users to manage tasks more efficiently by leveraging agentic AI capabilities that can surface, organize, and prompt task completion.

AI-Driven Task Management

Built on Zoom AI Companion’s federated AI architecture—which utilizes both proprietary and third-party models—Zoom Tasks introduces autonomous task handling features aimed at reducing time spent on follow-ups. “Zoom Tasks is our AI-first task management solution built right into Zoom Workplace, with AI Companion helping you identify, manage, and complete your to-do list faster,” the company stated.

Zoom says the agentic AI system can detect action items from meeting summaries and chat conversations, consolidate them into a single dashboard, and even suggest next steps such as scheduling meetings or drafting messages.

Zoom highlighted the productivity gains with this integration, explaining that one-third of leaders spend at least an hour weekly following up with teammates about project status—a loss that can amount to $16,000 per year per manager in productivity. Zoom Tasks aims to close that gap.

Centralized and Intuitive User Experience

With Zoom Tasks, users can review and accept AI-generated task recommendations, assign action items, and track progress all from within the Zoom interface. “At the end of the day, just go to your Tasks tab to see all the action items that have been assigned to you,” Zoom explained.

Users returning from vacations or overwhelmed by information can also ask AI Companion to summarize chat threads and extract tasks from messages. Zoom noted that the assistant can then recommend how to proceed—such as scheduling meetings, creating drafts, or writing messages—based on context.

Getting Started with Zoom Tasks

Zoom Tasks is included with eligible paid Zoom Workplace plans. To use it, users must update their Zoom Workplace app to version 6.4.3 or higher and enable AI Companion task settings in their account. Once enabled, the Tasks tab becomes accessible from the top navigation bar.

Zoom also offers tips for users to fully leverage the platform:

Check the “Recommended tasks” section to review suggested actions.

Use the AI Companion icon for suggested task completions.

Add tasks manually or directly from chats and emails.

Edit tasks to include notes or source links for better context.

While Zoom Tasks is optimized for use with AI Companion, users without the assistant can still benefit from the task management features, using it as a central hub for all their to-do items.

With Zoom Tasks now integrated across its workplace platform, Zoom continues to position itself as a productivity-focused solution provider, embedding AI capabilities to simplify work and empower collaboration across teams.