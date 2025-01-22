Zoom Introduces Redesigned Team Chat Sidebar and AI Companion Enhancements

Zoom has unveiled updates to its Team Chat platform, featuring a redesigned sidebar and new AI-powered capabilities to enhance productivity and streamline collaboration. The updates, now available to Zoom Workplace users, aim to provide a more customizable and efficient workspace for managing communication and tasks.

The redesigned Team Chat sidebar offers users the ability to tailor their workspace by organizing chats, channels, and apps to suit their workflows. Features include drag-and-drop tab arrangement, advanced sorting, and filtering tools.

“We’re all looking for ways to optimize how we work in the new year, and catching up on chats can be overwhelming,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer of Zoom. “Our new Team Chat sidebar design takes this to the next level by empowering users to collaborate smarter and customize their workspace to fit their preferred workflow. With AI Companion included at no additional cost for our eligible paid users and enhanced Team Chat organization tools, users can triage and track their messages more easily, saving time and allowing them to focus on what matters most.”

Key features of the redesigned sidebar include:

An intuitive layout with tabs for direct messages, channels, apps, folders, starred items, and more, allowing users to drag and reorder tabs for better prioritization.

Advanced sorting and filtering options to quickly locate relevant chats and follow up on time-sensitive meetings through the “Today” filter in the Meeting chats tab.

Customizable notifications at the tab level, helping users declutter and focus on priority messages.

AI Companion for Smarter Collaboration

Zoom Team Chat now integrates AI Companion to assist with time-saving and productivity-enhancing tasks, such as:

Summarizing unread conversations in select chats and channels to help users catch up quickly.

Generating action item lists from conversations within channels.

Facilitating searches for specific topics or files within a channel.

AI Companion’s capabilities extend beyond Team Chat, enabling seamless collaboration across Zoom Workplace tools such as Zoom Docs, Zoom Meetings, and Zoom Whiteboard.

Support for Code Sharing

To optimize workflows for technical teams, Zoom Team Chat now supports code blocks and in-line code formatting. This feature allows users to:

Format and share code within chat messages for better organization.

Highlight snippets within text to make them visually distinct, reducing confusion with other shared messages.

Additional Productivity Features

Zoom Team Chat’s new features are designed to improve everyday tasks and communication, including:

Persistent meeting chats that maintain conversations and shared links before, during, and after meetings.

The ability to share AI Companion meeting summaries in Team Chat and follow up on action items directly within the chat.

External collaboration capabilities, allowing users to chat seamlessly with outside contacts.

Availability

The redesigned Team Chat sidebar and AI enhancements are now available to all Zoom Workplace users. These updates, including AI Companion, are included at no additional cost for eligible paid users.