Zoom Unveils 1 Million Attendee Capability for Webinars

Zoom has announced the launch of its new single-use webinar offering, now capable of hosting up to 1 million attendees. In addition to its existing monthly and annual subscription options, Zoom is expanding its services to include single-use webinars with capacities ranging from 10,000 to 1 million attendees. Each of these packages comes with support from Zoom’s Event Services team, ensuring a professional and engaging experience for all participants.

“Zoom’s expanded capacity webinar offering is revolutionizing the way organizations can seamlessly connect and engage with massive audiences,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Event organizers now have the flexibility to host interactive experiences on an unprecedented scale.”

Unmatched Performance at Scale

Zoom Webinars are designed to offer exceptional flexibility and reliability for virtual events:

Reliable: Zoom Webinars deliver best-in-class audio and video quality, outperforming competitors with zero latency, ensuring all attendees experience the webinar in real-time.

Scalable: Zoom is the only platform capable of hosting events with up to 1 million attendees, featuring sessions up to 30 hours long and supporting up to 1,000 interactive video panelists.

Ease of Use: With a user-friendly interface, hosts can easily set up professional-looking webinars, complete with branding elements like virtual backgrounds and name tags.

Flexible Pricing: Zoom offers various pricing plans, including pay-per-event, pay-per-month, and pay-per-attendee options, catering to different event scales and frequencies.

Analytics: Hosts have access to performance reports on registration, attendance, and engagement, providing valuable insights to refine future webinar strategies.

Revolutionizing Large-Scale Communications Across Sectors

Zoom’s new single-use webinar capability is set to transform how organizations communicate with large audiences across various sectors:

Enterprise: Large enterprises can now unify their global workforce in single events, ideal for all-hands meetings or industry conferences with thousands of participants.

Entertainment: Celebrities and public figures can engage directly with fans through large-scale virtual events, offering unique interactive experiences.

Public Sector: Government agencies and nonprofits can use these webinars for public addresses, town halls, and community outreach, ensuring critical messages reach diverse and large populations.

Zoom’s single-use webinar offerings are currently available in the U.S. and can be purchased online or through direct sales channels. For more information, visit the Zoom Webinars website or contact the sales team.