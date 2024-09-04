Zoom Survey Reveals Hybrid Work as the Dominant Model, Offering Unexpected Benefits to Global Organizations

Zoom, in collaboration with Reworked INSIGHTS, has released the findings of a new survey titled “Navigating the Future of Work: Global Perspectives on Hybrid Models and Technology.” The study highlights the growing preference for hybrid work environments, with 83% of employees reporting higher productivity in hybrid or remote settings compared to traditional in-office setups.

Key Findings on Hybrid Work

The survey reveals that hybrid work is not only preferred by employees but also embraced by organizations worldwide. A significant 64% of leaders reported that their workplaces have already adopted a hybrid model, with 84% of leaders citing productivity as their top priority in choosing the best working style for their company. Notably, 84% of employees believe they accomplish more in hybrid or remote settings.

Interestingly, the survey also found that hybrid workers feel more connected to their teams and managers than their in-office counterparts, with 82% of hybrid employees expressing strong connections compared to 72% of in-person workers. This challenges the traditional belief that face-to-face interaction is necessary for fostering strong workplace relationships.

The Ongoing Evolution of the Workplace

Despite the current preference for hybrid models, the survey indicates that workplace flexibility continues to evolve. Seventy-five percent of leaders believe it is likely their organization’s working style will change within the next two years, with 82% planning to make their working styles more flexible. Leaders overwhelmingly agree that their workplaces have become more flexible in recent years, with 95% reporting increased flexibility.

Generative AI: A Catalyst for Future Workplace Success

The survey also explored the impact of generative AI on the workplace. A significant 94% of leaders reported using AI within their organizations, with 84% noting a positive impact on productivity. While 64% of employees agree that generative AI makes their jobs easier, the survey also highlighted a need for improvement in current digital workplace tools, with 75% of employees stating that their organization’s remote work technology requires enhancement.

Regional Insights

The survey uncovered regional differences in workplace preferences:

Western Europe : Seventy-five percent of leaders have adopted hybrid models, with 77% of knowledge workers reporting higher productivity in these settings. However, workers in this region are less interested in fully remote work compared to their counterparts in North America and Asia-Pacific.

: Seventy-five percent of leaders have adopted hybrid models, with 77% of knowledge workers reporting higher productivity in these settings. However, workers in this region are less interested in fully remote work compared to their counterparts in North America and Asia-Pacific. APAC: Fifty-eight percent of organizations in the Asia-Pacific region have adopted hybrid models, with 83% of employees finding them more productive. There is also a strong demand for improved tools and technologies to support remote work, with 81% of employees expressing this need.

Methodology

The survey was conducted globally by Reworked INSIGHTS on behalf of Zoom, involving over 600 IT and C-suite leaders and nearly 1,900 knowledge workers. The study explored views on workplace models, productivity, and the impact of generative AI on the future of work. Data was collected online from April to May 2024.