Zoom Launches Virtual Agent 2.0 With Next-Gen Agentic AI for Smarter Customer Service

Zoom Communications recently unveiled Zoom Virtual Agent 2.0, a significant upgrade to its self-service support platform that introduces agentic artificial intelligence for smarter, autonomous customer engagement across both chat and voice channels.

The new version of Zoom Virtual Agent is designed to go beyond basic chatbot capabilities by completing multi-step tasks like processing returns, updating user accounts, and scheduling appointments — all without human assistance. It leverages what Zoom describes as “agentic AI skills,” including advanced memory, contextual awareness, and task reasoning, enabling it to manage end-to-end customer service scenarios more effectively.

“With the next generation of Zoom Virtual Agent, we’re ushering in a new era of intelligent, proactive customer support, taking customers from frustration to building true connections with brands,” said Chris Morrissey, General Manager of Zoom CX. “Zoom Virtual Agent doesn’t just respond — it takes action on behalf of customers.”

Zoom is positioning the updated platform as a way to meet rising customer expectations for fast, personalized service while helping businesses reduce staffing costs and improve operational efficiency. According to the company, self-service containment is increased through more accurate and relevant support interactions, reducing the need for live agent escalations and improving key metrics such as customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee satisfaction (ESAT).

The company says the platform’s natural-sounding neural voices and tone customization options also enable businesses to align the virtual agent’s personality with their brand identity, further enhancing the customer experience.

Zoom Virtual Agent 2.0 integrates natively with Zoom Contact Center and is also compatible with leading third-party systems including Salesforce, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Microsoft Dynamics, and Genesys Cloud.

In addition to efficiency improvements, Zoom says the upgraded virtual agent allows businesses to repurpose customer service staffing toward revenue-generating and relationship-building activities. The goal is to turn routine support interactions into what Zoom calls “exceptional customer experiences.”

The launch comes as interest in generative AI for customer service continues to rise. Zoom cites data suggesting that 85% of customer service leaders plan to explore or pilot AI-driven customer-facing solutions in 2025.

Zoom Virtual Agent 2.0 is now available to customers. More information about the product and its capabilities is available on Zoom’s website.