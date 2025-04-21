Zoom Launches Workplace for Frontline to Support Mobile-First Shift Workers

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has announced the release of Zoom Workplace for Frontline, a mobile-first solution designed to enhance communication and work management for frontline workers. The product is now available to all frontline employees and managers with paid Zoom accounts, targeting industries such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and emergency services.

The company stated that the new platform aims to help workers “get more done, do better work, and strengthen relationships” by integrating intelligent tools and streamlining daily operational tasks.

“Our mission of delivering an AI-first open work platform isn’t just limited to knowledge workers; we’re also thinking about how we can address the needs of frontline workers, who represent over 80% of the global workforce,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “Zoom Workplace for Frontline empowers frontline workers to stay connected, access critical information on the go, and streamline daily tasks – ultimately fostering a more engaged, productive, and connected workforce.”

Key Features Targeting Frontline Needs

Zoom Workplace for Frontline includes a range of communication and work management features tailored specifically for on-shift environments.

On-shift communications:

Real-time activity feed: Available through Zoom’s mobile app, the activity feed provides access to shift communications, critical resources, and tasks.

Available through Zoom’s mobile app, the activity feed provides access to shift communications, critical resources, and tasks. Auto-generated on-shift chat groups: Automatically connects employees for each shift, eliminating the need to create new group chats manually.

Automatically connects employees for each shift, eliminating the need to create new group chats manually. Push-to-talk functionality: Offers instant voice communication at the press of a button.

Work management capabilities:

Shift swapping: Employees can request and manage shift changes via mobile.

Employees can request and manage shift changes via mobile. Task management: Zoom Tasks allows for streamlined assignment distribution and progress tracking.

Zoom Tasks allows for streamlined assignment distribution and progress tracking. Shift summaries: Managers receive a comprehensive view of key conversations, pending tasks, attendance, and other shift-related updates.

AI Companion Tools Enhance Workflow

The Zoom AI Companion, embedded within the new platform, includes intelligent features designed to assist with shift oversight and information access:

Automatic shift reporting: Uses AI to generate summaries of shift discussions, attendance logs, and task reports.

Uses AI to generate summaries of shift discussions, attendance logs, and task reports. Smart, natural search: Helps users locate information based on organizational knowledge bases.

Helps users locate information based on organizational knowledge bases. Automatic translation: Chat messages are automatically translated into users’ supported preferred languages.

With Zoom Workplace for Frontline, Zoom extends its AI-powered collaboration tools to a wider segment of the workforce, positioning the platform as a centralized hub for daily shift management and team communication.